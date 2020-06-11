×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mother and daughter graduate with PhDs on the same day from Moi University

By Stephen Rutto | December 10th 2020 at 17:57:22 GMT +0300

Dr Leen Kavulavu (left) and her mother Dr Anne Mugalavai after graduating with PhDs at Moi University in Eldoret on Thursday, December 10, 2020. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Outside Moi University main campus administration block in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County, two ecstatic women hugged as a grey-haired man watched in awe.

On Thursday, more than 5,000 students graduated during a virtual ceremony.  Anne Mugalavai and Leen Kavulavu were among less than 200 lucky students who were invited to represent other graduates at the graduation square.

The two women, Anne,58, and Leen, 33, are mother and daughter. Both were celebrating a rare spectacular feat.

Read More

 Mugalavai had just been awarded a PhD in Information Science while her daughter Kavulavu graduated with a PhD in History.

The man who watched as the two women enjoyed a splendid moment was Professor Levi Musalia who teaches at Chuka University, Meru. He was quiet but the jubilation was palpable on his face.

From Kegondi Village in Sabatia Constituency, Vihiga County, the family came to celebrate the fruits of hard work.

Journey to success

The mother and daughter have long outstanding journeys to the epitome of academic excellence.

Dr Anne Mugalavai, Leen’s mother completed form six 38 years ago at Butere Girls before joining the Kenya Polytechnic - currently Technical University of Kenya (TUK) for a diploma in Library science.

After her diploma, she got a job at Egerton University where she worked as a university assistant librarian.

In 2004, then aged 42, she enrolled for a degree in Information Science at the same university (Egerton) where she graduated with a first-class. "I was the oldest undergraduate student. I decided to join students at the age of my children while balancing between my job as a librarian and studying. But it was my dream to pursue a degree,” Dr Mugalavai says.

She says attaining a first-class motivated her to further her studies, and she enrolled for a master’s degree at Moi University a year later in 2008.

“I graduated with a master’s degree in 2012 but I didn’t take a rest. The following year, I enrolled for my PhD. I am glad that I have now completed, but most importantly, I am exhilarated for completing the journey with my firstborn daughter,” the proud mother of three daughters told Standard Digital.

After completing her master’s degree, Mugalavai says she changed from a library officer at Egerton to a lecturer of information at Rongo University.

She says her second born daughter Fiona Muleke is pursuing a PhD in Human Resource Management at Moi University. Muleke was to graduate this year but could not because of a technical hitch. The last born, Cynthia Chamwada, is pursuing her master’s degree.

Coincidentally, Dr Mugalavai was taught and mentored by her high school teacher Prof Cephas Odini, who also moved to Kenya Polytechnic and later Moi University - becoming her teacher at the three different institutions of learning.

“I didn’t qualify to join the university after form six, but I didn’t give up. Most of those who qualified to join the university did not further their studies. I am lucky that I started late and I have completed,” she says.

Dr Kavulavu, just like her mother started with a diploma, graduating in 2008 from the Kenya Methodist University in Meru.

Dr Leen Kavulavu (left) and her mother Dr Anne Mugalavai are all smiles after graduating with PhDs at Moi University, Eldoret on Thursday, December 10, 2020. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Tender age achievements

At 33, Leen stunned her parents by pursuing higher education and becoming a lecturer at Karatina University when she was 28 years old in 2015.

After graduating in 2008, she enrolled for a degree in Education (History option), graduating in 2010. She immediately enrolled for a master’s degree.

“Upon completing my masters, I got a job as a lecturer at Karatina University. I also enrolled for my PhD at Moi University. I am happy that I am celebrating this achievement with my mother. She is the one who encouraged and motivated me to enrol,” she says.

She also praises her father, saying he has been pushing them to reach the highest level of education.

Prof Musalia says his daughters listened to him when he persuaded them to further their studies despite not qualifying directly to join universities.

“I wanted everyone in my family to attain the highest level of education. I didn’t want to be the only member of the family with a PhD. I gave my wife the time to pursue her studies while I encouraged my daughters to do better,” he explains.

He continues: “We are now a family of academicians – three lecturers and the rest are joining the club. My second born is the brightest but also the most difficult to handle.”

Prof Musalia asked men to give their spouses the opportunity to further their studies.

 “I will be hosting a small party to celebrate the women I have mentored. It would have been a grand celebration but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have invited a few friends and family members,” she added.

Related Topics
Leen Kavulavu Anne Mugalavai Moi University PhDs Mother and daughter
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Next article
Sh 700m land to be reverted to state

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Five petitioners quest to save MUSCO
Five petitioners quest to save MUSCO

LATEST STORIES

How we transform vegetable waste into affordable organic fertiliser
How we transform vegetable waste into affordable organic fertiliser

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

1 day ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

2 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

25 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How Maize firm bagged millions in KEMSA supplies

How Maize firm bagged millions in KEMSA supplies
Roselyne Obala 1 hour ago
Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender

Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender
Jacob Ngetich 2 hours ago
State given powers to snoop into cell phones

State given powers to snoop into cell phones
Dominic Omondi 9 hours ago
Life after sport: Are you ready for pain and mental health issues in retirement?

Life after sport: Are you ready for pain and mental health issues in retirement?
Paul Ochieng and Gerald Lwande 19 hours ago

More stories

CS Magoha elevates Nyandarua Institute

By James Munyeki
CS Magoha elevates Nyandarua Institute

Helb laptop plan will see new students embrace e-learning

By Augustine Oduor
Helb laptop plan will see new students embrace e-learning

College students in novel venture to produce sanitisers

By Stephen Rutto
College students in novel venture to produce sanitisers

Embracing blended learning: Lessons from Pan Africa Christian University

By Sponsored Content
Embracing blended learning: Lessons from Pan Africa Christian University

Uhuru’s grand plan for reopening of schools

By Augustine Oduor
Uhuru’s grand plan for reopening of schools

Teachers win national contest on e-learning

By Benard Sanga
Teachers win national contest on e-learning
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.