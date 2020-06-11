×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Plenty of time to play for teachers as they await State directive

By Allan Mungai | October 5th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

The lack of clarity over the reopening of schools has left teachers stuck in learning institutions with little to do.

It has been a week since the Ministry of Education ordered teachers to report back to schools to prepare for reopening. Schools have been closed for more than six months to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In the learning institutions, teachers who have nothing to do other than sit around have been keeping busy playing games.

A teacher from a public primary school in Nakuru said they had spent the week idle with no indication on when the learners will be back.

Read More

"We have just been chatting since we came back on Monday," the teacher said.

Images and videos of idle teachers whiling their time away in school playgrounds suggest that they have so much time on their hands but little to do.

There is confusion over what the next step is supposed to be after immediate reopening plans were shelved.

Last Monday, the same day that teachers went back to schools, President Uhuru Kenyatta gave a position contrary to that of the Ministry of Education, saying there should be no rush to get the teachers back to class since the schools could not guarantee learners’ health.

Learning institutions, Uhuru said, should only be reopened when the State can sufficiently guarantee the safety of all children.

“Let us not focus on when schools will reopen, but on how they will reopen,” Uhuru said.

But Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha (pictured) -- the man tasked with coming up with the when and how schools will reopen -- has come off as indecisive as the pressure to have the learners back mounts and reservation over their well-being persists.

On Tuesday, Magoha told the parliamentary committee on education that they were prioritising students in Class Eight and Form Four in the second phase of schools reopening to be announced soon. 

But Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Wilson Sossion said while he understood the need to have the teachers in schools earlier, it was counterproductive if they were idle.

Related Topics
Schools Reopening Education Ministry
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya's moment of pride and shame
Next article
Death of social distancing in Churches

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Sh1.1 billion boost to schools reopening plan
Sh1.1 billion boost to schools reopening plan

LATEST STORIES

Kenya's moment of pride and shame
Kenya's moment of pride and shame

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What it took to dethrone Kipchoge

What it took to dethrone Kipchoge
Paul Ochieng and Gerald Lwande 1 hour ago
Link between the bra and breast cancer?

Link between the bra and breast cancer?
Gatonye Gathura 1 hour ago
The breastfeeding arsenal

The breastfeeding arsenal
Killiad Sinide 1 hour ago
Skylla Entertainment overcomes disability to spin gospel music

Skylla Entertainment overcomes disability to spin gospel music
Jael Musumba 11 hours ago

Read More

Teachers and teaching during Covid-19 and beyond

Education

Teachers and teaching during Covid-19 and beyond

Teachers and teaching during Covid-19 and beyond

TSC to hire 11,000 tutors as 300,000 seek vacancy

Education

TSC to hire 11,000 tutors as 300,000 seek vacancy

TSC to hire 11,000 tutors as 300,000 seek vacancy

It’s phased reopening as teacher trainees recalled

Education

It’s phased reopening as teacher trainees recalled

It’s phased reopening as teacher trainees recalled

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.