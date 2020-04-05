';
Ministry to adopt community-based learning approach

By Mercy Asamba | July 30th 2020 at 11:35:31 GMT +0300

The Education Ministry is set to implement a community-based learning approach where teachers will be mapped with learners to offer learning at no cost, CS George Magoha (pictured) has said.

The decision follows President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive that the Ministry of Education informs Kenyans on the status of the education sector in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prof Magoha-led Ministry says they will now offer learning sessions to learners across the country, especially those who are unable to benefit from remote learning through radio, television and online programmes offered by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

The Ministry of Education and TSC, using a multi-agency approach, and in collaboration with chiefs and the Nyumba Kumi initiative, will implement a community-based learning approach,” he said, adding that TSC will provide guidelines on the implementation of the programme.

He further told education stakeholders that the government has set aside funds to pay salaries to Board of Government teachers and non-teaching staff including security personnel to ensure proper maintenance and safety in schools.

Magoha assured that a rigorous programme was in place to monitor the Covid-19 situation that has paralyzed normal learning activities in the country and globally.

“The Ministry will keep informing the country on the best steps to take to ensure normal operations within the sector resume when safety of learners and staff can be guaranteed,” he added.

So far, Kenya has registered 19,125 positive cases and 311 deaths- and there has been a recent surge in new infections.

The Ministry said the disease had also affected some of the university staff and employees and this will now inform the decision on reopening of these institutions in line with Covid-19 protocols.

According to the Ministry a survey of all Teacher Training Colleges, Universities and TVET institutions had shown that few of them have put in place necessary measures to comply with the Covid-19 protocols once they reopen for face-to-face sessions in January 2021.

Meanwhile, universities have been directed to continue with virtual learning, examinations and virtual graduations in strict adherence and observance to quality measures set by the Commission for University Education’s the University Standards and Guidelines.

