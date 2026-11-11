Tell us another one please

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Kenyans question claims that affordable housing workers are behind the nationwide milk shortage. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

PhD holders usually know a lot that ordinary mortals don't. However, the allegation by two PhD holders- the President and economist David Ndii- about the reason behind the shortage of milk in the country is quite pedestrian and hard to associate with people of their level of education. Claiming that the affordable housing programme is to blame for the milk shortage—that crates upon crates of milk are being drunk by these workers is to take all Kenyans for academic dwarfs.

How many packets of milk would each of these workers drink to cause a nationwide shortage? Why would the government allow the bulk of milk to be diverted to construction sites, leaving little for the rest of the people, including children and the sick who need it the most? The claim by these PhD holders sounds like one of those tall tales that cannot even fool the unschooled.