Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Tell us another one please

By Editorial | Nov. 11, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenyans question claims that affordable housing workers are behind the nationwide milk shortage. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

PhD holders usually know a lot that ordinary mortals don't. However, the allegation by two PhD holders- the President and economist David Ndii- about the reason behind the shortage of milk in the country is quite pedestrian and hard to associate with people of their level of education. Claiming that the affordable housing programme is to blame for the milk shortage—that crates upon crates of milk are being drunk by these workers is to take all Kenyans for academic dwarfs.

How many packets of milk would each of these workers drink to cause a nationwide shortage? Why would the government allow the bulk of milk to be diverted to construction sites, leaving little for the rest of the people, including children and the sick who need it the most? The claim by these PhD holders sounds like one of those tall tales that cannot even fool the unschooled.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Milk Shortage Affordable Housing Programme David Ndii Milk Supply Crisis
.

Latest Stories

Woman turns narrow escape from FGM into mission to rescue girls
Woman turns narrow escape from FGM into mission to rescue girls
Rift Valley
By Wycliff Kipsang
17 mins ago
Last patient released as Kenya gears to be declared Ebola-free in 42 days
Health & Science
By Stecy Atieno
28 mins ago
Science has a big role in building peaceful and resilient societies
Opinion
By Richie Olaka
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Anger at Ruto and Gachagua bare knuckle attack
By Ndungu Gachane 58 mins ago
Anger at Ruto and Gachagua bare knuckle attack
Heed Kenyans call to unite, Uhuru tells opposition leaders
By Prestone Murunga 58 mins ago
Heed Kenyans call to unite, Uhuru tells opposition leaders
Lawyer Abshir's brother narrates chilling abduction ordeal by armed men
By Nancy Gitonga 58 mins ago
Lawyer Abshir's brother narrates chilling abduction ordeal by armed men
How State bungled rollout of tourist health cover
By Macharia Kamau 58 mins ago
How State bungled rollout of tourist health cover
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved