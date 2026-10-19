Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

State's invasion of Moi land is unacceptable

By Editorial | Oct. 19, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A GSU officer at a property belonging to former President Moi’s family near Eldoret State Lodge on October 18, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The invasion of former President Daniel Arap Moi's family's prime property in Eldoret by the General Service Unit (GSU) officers shows not just a lack of respect for a former Head of State, but also for the right to own property and the rule of law.

The officers raided the property that lies adjacent to the Eldoret State Lodge and ordered out workers, reportedly on orders from the State House. 

If the State is interested in the parcel due to its proximity to the State Lodge or has valid concerns regarding how it was acquired, there are legal procedures that should be followed.

If the State is genuinely interested in that parcel of land, it knows what it must do. It should engage the owner(s) and express interest in acquiring it. If the owners are unwilling to dispose of it, the government has the option of compulsorily acquiring the land under Article 40(3) of the Constitution.

If the government believes the land was acquired irregularly, it should recover it but only through the legal process. Anything short of that risks being viewed as an attempt to settle political scores while hiding behind the presidency.

Nowhere does the Constitution, our lodestar, envision the State deploying its might to forcefully deprive anyone of their property as in the current case. That is illegal.

Unfortunately, influential people in government have made such invasions of private or communal property common. Only last week, a former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner, Davis Chelogoi, was convicted of defrauding two businessmen of their Sh1.35 billion property in Nairobi. 

The State must withdraw the GSU from the Moi property and allow his family back onto the land.  Using extrajudicial means to acquire the land is reprehensible and must be condemned. The State must not be allowed to act as if it is above the law.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Moi Family Land Disputes Eldoret State Lodge Property Rights
.

Latest Stories

Muigua crowned new Nyanza Hippo Pot champion
Muigua crowned new Nyanza Hippo Pot champion
Golf
By Washington Onyango
3 hrs ago
Mashujaa Day: Heroes are feted but their stories quickly forgotten
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
4 hrs ago
The scorecard: Ruto's 'land of glory' promise remains a pipe dream as Kenyans grope in uncertainty
National
By Brian Ngugi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

The scorecard: Ruto's 'land of glory' promise remains a pipe dream as Kenyans grope in uncertainty
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
The scorecard: Ruto's 'land of glory' promise remains a pipe dream as Kenyans grope in uncertainty
Mashujaa Day: Heroes are feted but their stories quickly forgotten
By Barrack Muluka 4 hrs ago
Mashujaa Day: Heroes are feted but their stories quickly forgotten
Beyond roads and projects, verdict still out on Ruto's prosperity pledge
By Prestone Murunga 4 hrs ago
Beyond roads and projects, verdict still out on Ruto's prosperity pledge
Experts warn of high risks for frontline healthcare workers
By Mercy Kahenda 4 hrs ago
Experts warn of high risks for frontline healthcare workers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved