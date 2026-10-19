State's invasion of Moi land is unacceptable

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A GSU officer at a property belonging to former President Moi’s family near Eldoret State Lodge on October 18, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The invasion of former President Daniel Arap Moi's family's prime property in Eldoret by the General Service Unit (GSU) officers shows not just a lack of respect for a former Head of State, but also for the right to own property and the rule of law.

The officers raided the property that lies adjacent to the Eldoret State Lodge and ordered out workers, reportedly on orders from the State House.

If the State is interested in the parcel due to its proximity to the State Lodge or has valid concerns regarding how it was acquired, there are legal procedures that should be followed.

If the State is genuinely interested in that parcel of land, it knows what it must do. It should engage the owner(s) and express interest in acquiring it. If the owners are unwilling to dispose of it, the government has the option of compulsorily acquiring the land under Article 40(3) of the Constitution.

If the government believes the land was acquired irregularly, it should recover it but only through the legal process. Anything short of that risks being viewed as an attempt to settle political scores while hiding behind the presidency.

Nowhere does the Constitution, our lodestar, envision the State deploying its might to forcefully deprive anyone of their property as in the current case. That is illegal.

Unfortunately, influential people in government have made such invasions of private or communal property common. Only last week, a former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner, Davis Chelogoi, was convicted of defrauding two businessmen of their Sh1.35 billion property in Nairobi.

The State must withdraw the GSU from the Moi property and allow his family back onto the land. Using extrajudicial means to acquire the land is reprehensible and must be condemned. The State must not be allowed to act as if it is above the law.