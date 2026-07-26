We must protect interests and lives of gold miners

Audio By Vocalize

Recent tragic deaths of artisanal miners at Lolgorian in Narok County are yet another painful reminder that, for thousands of Kenyans, the search for gold is a desperate gamble with death.

This has happened not once in Ikolomani, Kakamega County, but severally. While the earth beneath them holds immense mineral wealth, the people extracting it live in crushing poverty, risking their lives daily with little more than shovels, ropes and bare hands. It is an indictment of leadership that such dangerous conditions have persisted for years.

Every time a mining shaft collapses, leaders issue condolences, order investigations and promise reforms. Yet when public attention fades, the miners return to the same unsafe tunnels because hunger does not wait for government reports. They descend into unstable pits without protective helmets, breathing equipment, reinforced shafts or emergency rescue systems. Many never return home alive.

The greatest tragedy is that these deaths are predictable consequences of neglect. Artisanal mining has long been treated as an informal activity without proper regulation, investment or oversight. Instead of organising miners into safer cooperatives, providing modern equipment and enforcing safety standards, authorities have largely watched from a distance as communities shoulder the burden alone.

Even more disturbing is the silence of leaders. They are quick to celebrate when gold discoveries attract investors and traders, yet slow to demand safer working conditions for the very people whose sweat sustains the industry. County governments collect revenues from economic activities, national leaders boast about Kenya's mineral potential, but the miners continue working in life-threatening conditions that would never be tolerated in licensed commercial mines.

The irony is heartbreaking. Gold leaves these communities and generates wealth for brokers, traders and international markets, yet the miners themselves remain trapped in poverty. Many families cannot afford decent housing, quality healthcare or education despite living on mineral-rich land. The wealth beneath their feet has become a curse instead of a blessing.

Children are increasingly drawn into mining sites, abandoning classrooms in pursuit of quick income. Women carry heavy loads of soil while men spend endless hours underground hoping to strike enough gold to feed their families. Exposure to hazardous substances such as mercury further compounds the crisis, threatening long-term health even for those who survive the dangerous pits.

Kenya cannot continue measuring success by the value of minerals exported while ignoring the value of human life. Every miner deserves the right to return home safely after a day's work. This requires decisive government action: formalizing artisanal mining, providing modern safety equipment, strengthening inspections, establishing emergency rescue units and ensuring fair prices for miners' gold.

The deaths at Lolgorian should not be another forgotten headline. They must be a turning point. Leadership is tested not by speeches after tragedy but by action before disaster strikes. Until those entrusted with power choose to protect miners instead of merely mourning them, Kenya's goldfields will continue producing two things in abundance — precious metal and preventable graves.