Justice must never wear a uniform of impunity

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The disturbing allegations against a police officer accused of pushing a 25-year-old woman from the sixth floor of an apartment in Nairobi presents yet another painful test of Kenya's commitment to justice and accountability.

According to reports, the victim survived the fall with life-changing injuries and has since narrated her ordeal from a hospital bed, while the officer remains free as investigations continue.

Whether the allegations are ultimately proved in court is a matter for the justice system. However, the public concern does not arise merely from the accusation itself, but from the apparent slow pace of action against the law enforcement officer facing such serious claims.

Justice should not only be done but must also be seen to be done. Delayed investigations or perceived preferential treatment erode public confidence in institutions entrusted with protecting citizens.

Police officers occupy positions of immense public trust. They are granted powers to enforce the law, maintain order and safeguard lives.

Those same powers demand a higher standard of conduct and accountability. Whenever an officer is implicated in a serious offence, investigations should be prompt, transparent and free from any form of interference. The badge should never be a shield against the law.

The case also highlights a broader challenge facing Kenya's criminal justice system: the perception that ordinary citizens and powerful individuals are treated differently.

Kenyans have witnessed suspects arrested within hours over far less serious allegations, while cases involving influential people often appear to move at a snail pace. Such perceptions, justified or not, weaken public trust in the rule of law.

Equally troubling are the circumstances that allegedly preceded the incident. If there were domestic violence, assault or abuse of authority, they reinforce an urgent need for stronger mechanisms to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

Every victim deserves protection, dignity and access to justice regardless of the status of the perpetrator. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the National Police Service have an opportunity to demonstrate that no one is above the law.

Their actions in this matter will send a powerful message on whether accountability truly applies equally to all.

At the same time, the public should resist rushing to judgment before investigations are complete.

The accused officer, like every Kenyan, is entitled to presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law. Upholding due process is as important as demanding accountability. Ultimately, this case is bigger than the individuals involved. It is about the integrity of Kenya's justice system.

If investigations are conducted professionally, transparently and without fear or favour, public confidence can be strengthened. If not, another opportunity to reaffirm the principle of equality before the law will have been lost. Justice should never depend on one's position, rank or uniform.