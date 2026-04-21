Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Hold talks with teachers urgently to avert strike

By Editorial | Apr. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

(L) Kuppet SG Akello Misori and National Chairman Omboko Milemba. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has threatened a nationwide strike next week over two unresolved matters: a Social Health Authority medical cover that has failed to deliver on its promises, and outstanding payment to teachers who marked last year's national examinations.

If the strike proceeds, learners will bear the cost of a dispute they have no part in creating. The teachers’ grievances are legitimate. When the government transitioned teachers from the Minet medical scheme to SHA in late 2025, it promised broader coverage, faster approvals and a more equitable system. Four months later, teachers are being turned away from hospitals, told their services fall under a different fund or that their limits are exhausted. 

The scheme's three-tier structure, one fund for outpatient care, another for inpatient care, a third for critical illness, has created confusion where clarity matters most. On the marking fees, the case is even more straightforward because teachers rendered a service for which they have not been compensated. That is a debt that must be paid in full. 

Underlying both disputes is a pattern that the government must endeavour to work on. It has, on too many occasions, signed Collective Bargaining Agreements with teachers' unions and treated their implementation as negotiable. That habit corrodes the institutional trust on which the entire education sector depends. Schools are already stretched by delayed capitation and chronic under-funding. A strike can only add disruption to an already burdened system.

The government should convene urgent talks with KUPPET and resolve the marking fees issue immediately. Truth be told, there is no justification for further delay. On SHA, a joint technical committee should be set up to solve specific complaints that teachers have raised and propose remedies within a given timeline. 

A functional education system requires that teachers have trust in the State. Right now, that trust is missing. Rebuilding it should start with honouring what has already been promised. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

KUPPET Strike SHA Cover Teachers Exams Marking Fees
.

Latest Stories

The golden age of pork is nigh and unstoppable
The golden age of pork is nigh and unstoppable
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
16 mins ago
GSU coach Tarus ponders how to disperse rivals at continental event
Volleyball and Handball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
48 mins ago
Teachers cry foul over Mwalimu Cover, which they claim they never understood
National
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Playing clever: Murkomen points finger at political class, Judiciary over proliferation of goons
By Josphat Thiongó 1 hr ago
Playing clever: Murkomen points finger at political class, Judiciary over proliferation of goons
No one claims credit for 'flopped' Gen Z, opposition-backed protests
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
No one claims credit for 'flopped' Gen Z, opposition-backed protests
Teachers cry foul over Mwalimu Cover, which they claim they never understood
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Teachers cry foul over Mwalimu Cover, which they claim they never understood
Parliament summons ex-NCIC bosses over Sh132m audit queries
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Parliament summons ex-NCIC bosses over Sh132m audit queries
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved