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Pupils line up at a new water point at the primary section of Kangalu Mixed Secondary School in Mulango, Kitui. The solar-powered borehole also supplies about 1,000 villagers.[Courtesy]

A solar-powered irrigation project at a Kitui school will support food production for 1,421 learners and improve water access for about 1,000 people in the surrounding community.

The project at Kangalu Mixed Secondary School in Mulango, Kitui Central Constituency, was commissioned by Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho and Principal Secretary for Livestock Development Jonathan Mueke.

The institution has a primary school section with 1,312 learners and a secondary school section with 109 learners. The surrounding community, estimated at about 1,000 people, is also expected to benefit from the water supply.

Implemented through the State Department for Irrigation, the project includes a 139-metre borehole with a tested yield of 3.8 cubic metres per hour, a solar-powered pumping system and an elevated steel tower fitted with a 20-cubic-metre water storage tank.

The facility also has a pump house, a community water point and two dedicated water points serving the primary and secondary school sections.

To support agricultural production, two shade-net greenhouses have been installed, one in each school section, alongside a quarter-acre drip irrigation system at the primary school.

The project also includes the planting of 1,000 tree seedlings to improve the school's green cover and support environmental conservation.

The water infrastructure is expected to support school gardening, improve access to fresh produce and provide learners with practical skills in crop production and irrigation management.

The investment is also intended to improve sanitation and provide a more reliable water supply to the institution and surrounding community.

Speaking during the commissioning, Kimotho said the Government was committed to expanding irrigation and water infrastructure in Kitui County and other arid and semi-arid areas.

He noted that seven projects had been earmarked for implementation in Kitui under the Kenya Resilient Irrigation for Sustainable Economy (KRISE) Programme.

The planned investments will complement other interventions in borehole development, water storage and irrigation infrastructure.

Kimotho also outlined plans to mobilise resources for water development at constituency level, including a proposed allocation of Sh60 million for borehole development in constituencies.

He said the interventions would be complemented by dams and irrigation systems to expand water access and support agricultural production.

The investments form part of the Government's broader plan to develop 1,250 dams, comprising 50 large dams and 1,200 medium-sized dams, alongside smaller water-harvesting facilities across the country.

The infrastructure is intended to expand water storage, support irrigation and increase agricultural production, particularly in areas that depend on rain-fed farming.

Mueke commended collaboration between government departments in implementing projects targeting food security, improved livelihoods and rural economic development.

The two Principal Secretaries also distributed chicks and beehives to organised community groups to support poultry farming and apiculture as alternative sources of household income.

Other officials present included Irrigation Secretary Joel Tanui, National Irrigation Authority Board Chairperson Gilbert Maluki, Chief Executive Officer Charles Muasya, Deputy Director of Land Reclamation Esther Masavi and other national and county government officials.