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Makueni night accident leaves 7 dead, several injured

By Stephen Nzioka | Aug. 15, 2026
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A matatu that was carrying about 54 passengers reportedly lost control and rolled several times into a ditch while ascending a hilly section. [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

A self-involving accident at Inyoni Village, Ikangavya Sub-Location, within  Kalamba in Makueni Constituency, Makueni County, has left 7 people dead after a matatu that was carrying about 54 passengers reportedly lost control and rolled several times into a ditch while ascending a hilly section.

The matatu is reported to have been carrying 54 passengers and was from   Nthongoni within Ivingoni/Nzambani ward,  in Kibwezi East and was headed to a traditional dowry payment ceremony.

According to Evans Peter, Makueni County Kenya Red Cross coordinator.

Emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene for rescue operations

"We have managed to get some bodies which had been trapped inside the vehicle, with others spewed in the bush," Evans told The Standard.

Some of the victims have since been rushed to several hospitals by county ambulances for treatment.

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Related Topics

Kenya Road Accidents Road Crashes Makueni Accident Makueni County
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