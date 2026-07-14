Court reinstates sacked Machakos Finance minister

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Machakos Finance CEC Catherine Mutanu. [Courtesy]

The High Court has reinstated Machakos Finance, Economic Planning and Revenue Management CEC Catherine Mutanu, who was dismissed seven days ago by Governor Wavinya Ndeti.

Lady Justice Josephine Wayua Mongare, sitting in Machakos quashed Wavinya’s decision until a petition filed by Mutanu challenging her dismissal is heard and determined.

The powerful Finance CEC was facing impeachment by the County Assembly over alleged incompetence, abuse of office and gross violation of the constitution.

The minister was served with the dismissal letter in the county assembly premises on Monday while preparing to enter the chambers accompanied by her lawyer, Jackson Kalla, to appear before a select committee that was appointed to hear her impeachment case.

However, the select committee, chaired by Mua MCA, Francis Ngunga ended the sitting after they received Mutanu’s dismissal letter from the governor, which was delivered by the County Secretary, Muya Ndambuki.

However, Mutanu now returns to office after securing court orders pending the hearing and determination of her petition.

“In the interim, and pending the hearing and determination of this application interpartes this honorable court hereby does issue a conservatory order staying and suspending the implementation of the decision of the First Respondent that purported to dismiss the applicant from her position as the CEC-M for Finance, Economic Planning and Revenue Management,” Justice Mongare said.

The judge directed parties to appear for mention of the case on July 23, 2026.

On Monday afternoon, Governor Wavinya in a statement to the press directed Mutanu to report back to her office, citing the court order.

“In compliance with the said order and in obedience of the ongoing court process, I hereby direct that Catherine Mutanu reports back to office as the CEC-M Finance with immediate effect,” said Wavinya.

Mutanu’s reinstatement now sets the stage for a fierce legal battle with MCAs, should a truce between the Ward representatives and the executive arm of the county government fail.