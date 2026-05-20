Turkana leaders demand insurance cover, better welfare for NPR officers

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Turkana leaders in Isiolo demand improved welfare and insurance cover for National Police Reservists. [File, Standard]

Turkana Community leaders in Isiolo County have slammed the Government of Kenya for continued mistreatment of National Police Reservists (NPR officers) who are often on the frontline battling bandits, only to end up struggling to meet medical expenses when injured, while their families suffer huge blows whenever they are killed on the line of duty.

Speaking in Ngaremara area of Isiolo during the burial ceremony of Henry Longor Narukapel, a NPR officer who was shot dead last week in Isiolo during a mission to track and recover stolen livestock, the leaders led by Isiolo deputy governor Dr James Lowasa faulted the Government of Kenya, accusing them of failure to adequately look into the welfare of the frontline officers, in the same manner that they cater for the welfare of National Police Service officers.

Dr Lowasa argued that it was disheartening to note that NPR officers who suffer gunshot wounds sell their stock to cater for medical expenses, while families of those killed in the line of duty are never compensated.

He asked Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen to see to it that the officers benefit from a medical insurance scheme similar to the one he recently announced for regular police officers, and that their immediate families are also compensated in the unfortunate event that they lose their lives while protecting the lives and property of other Kenyans.

Regarding the ongoing security operation in the region, Dr Lowasa opined that it has not borne the intended results, pointing an accusing finger to the security team in the neighboring county of Meru where many police posts, formed units and even armored vehicles have been deployed, yet few bandits cross the Ewaso Nyiro river, conduct raids, kill innocent people, and still manage to cross back the Ewaso Nyiro river with the stolen livestock despite the heavy presence of security officers and an active operation.

He argued that the laxity or incompetence of the security team in Meru burdens the officers in Isiolo County, who are often required to intercept the raiders before they cross the river into Samburu County, a situation that has often led to the deaths of several NPR officers.

He also called for the transfer of the officer in charge of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit at Mlango area in Burat ward for failure to deal with the raiders who pass by the security installation unabated, accusing him of being lenient to cattle rustlers.

Ngaremara ward MCA Peter Losu and his Burat ward Counterpart Nicholas Lorot noted that the ongoing security operation in the region has unfairly targeted members of the Turkana Community who have been disarmed, while other neighbouring pastoralist communities remain heavily armed, leaving them badly exposed to the risk of being attacked and their livestock stolen.

They called for a proper disarmament exercise targeting all guns in civilian hands so that one community does not have an undue advantage over others.

The leaders also appealed to members of the public to remain vigilant and help root out any criminal elements within the society (even if they are their siblings or children) who are believed to work with bandits from elsewhere, so that the banditry menace can be effectively addressed.