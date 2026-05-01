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Security teams sent to Mwingi - Garissa road

By Philip Muasya | May. 1, 2026
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Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addresses the Press in Nairobi over the recent attacks at Kwa Kamari trading centre in Tseikuru village, on April 30, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard] 

The government has deployed specialised security teams along the troubled Mwingi–Garissa road to quell skirmishes that led to the destruction of public service vehicles and the looting of businesses in Mwingi town.

On Tuesday evening and Wednesday, the busy Mwingi–Garissa road remained barricaded as irate Mwingi residents protested following the killing of a 14-year-old schoolboy by suspected armed camel herders on Tuesday.

A number of buses that ply the busy Nairobi–Mwingi–Garissa route were pelted with stones, while several shops owned by non-locals within Mwingi town were looted.

The killing of the Kathungu Primary School pupil appears to have worsened an already tense situation, with rising anger following the killing of seven people at Kwa Kamari trading centre in Mwingi North last Saturday.

A statement released by National Police Service spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga indicated that part of the mandate of the deployed special units is to escort vehicles along the Mwingi–Garissa road and enhance safety and security for travellers, businesses and the general public.

The special forces deployed include the General Service Unit and the Rapid Deployment Unit.

Police have assured residents of Kwa Kamari in Tseikuru and Ukasi, where eight people have already been killed, that they are actively pursuing the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.

A section of members of the North Eastern Parliamentary Group, led by Eldas MP Adan Keynan address the media on the clashes between Kamba farmers and Somali herders in Kitui County, on April 30, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

“We acknowledge the anxiety and concern these incidents have caused among residents,” the police statement read.

“The perpetrators are enemies of peace, and their actions run counter to the shared values of unity, neighbourliness and harmony that have long defined Kenyans.”

The police spokesperson added that security agencies were closing in on the suspects to ensure they face the full force of the law.

“We will work tirelessly until these criminals are held accountable through due process,” he said and urged the residents of Tseikuru, Ukasi, Mwingi town and surrounding areas to remain calm.

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