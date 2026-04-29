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GSU deployed in Tseikuru, Kitui, following deadly bandit attack. [File, Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) has deployed specialised units, including the General Service Unit (GSU) and Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), to boost security along the Mwingi–Garissa Road following recent attacks in Tseikuru and Ukasi.

In a statement, NPS said the officers have been tasked with escorting vehicles and safeguarding businesses, travellers and residents in the affected areas.

The deployment follows a recent bandit attack that left seven people dead and others injured.

According to NPS, the attacks are isolated criminal acts carried out by a few individuals, and residents should not allow the incidents to create divisions among communities.

“These suspects do not represent any community, clan, or family. They are enemies of peace,” the statement said.

All the goats stolen during the attack have since been recovered, as a manhunt for the suspects continues.