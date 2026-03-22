Makueni overnight heavy downpour leaves two dead

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House colapsed after heavy rainfall [Courtesy]

Heavy rainfall experienced in most parts of the country in the last 24 hours has left two children dead.

In the first incident, a 7-year-old girl who was grazing goats is suspected to have been swept away by the swollen River Kyaai in the Mwaani area, Mbooni.

"She was grazing goats at the Kyaai riverbanks and was last seen around 6 pm yesterday. The goats later went home unaccompanied, raising questions about the girl's whereabouts, " said Bonface Mitukaa, a resident of Mwaani kwa mukunuu in Kisau Kiteta ward

The family is making appeals to locals downstream in the rivers Athi and Thwake to assist in sighting for the girl's body. House colapsed after heavy rainfall [Courtesy]

Elsewhere in Kibwezi West constituency, a heavy rainfall characterised by strong winds left a child dead while an aged woman sustained serious injuries after a house they were sleeping in collapsed, burying them inside the ruins.

Kenya Red Cross coordinator, Makueni, Evens Peter, told The Standard that the incident occurred around 2 am at Syumile Village while the occupants were deep asleep.

"The police have retrieved one body, which has since been transferred to Makindu Subcounty Hospital morgue. The deceased's grandmother has also been moved to Makindu Subcounty Hospital for treatment," Peter confirmed.

The Kenya Red Cross, Makueni branch, reports more than 10 deaths related to drowning and heavy downpour-related disasters since the onset of the rainfall.