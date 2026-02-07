Hope as Kenyan-Somali border reopened for Miraa transportation

Nyambene Miraa Farmers and Traders Association Chairman Kimathi Munjuri (left) with a colleague holding a bunch of miraa. [File, Standard]

Miraa farmers in Meru have gotten relief after the government opened three border points with Somalia to allow for the transportation of the priced commodity.

The border closure had disrupted trade between Kenya and Somalia, with miraa farmers and traders among the major casualties.

That is the reason why the Kimathi Munjuri-chaired Nyambene Miraa Farmers and Traders Association (Nyamita) has welcomed Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo’s message that sections of the border have been reopened, paving the way for transportation.

Dr Omollo, in a letter to Nyamita after it had queried the status of the border, confirmed that some border points had been reopened.

Nyamita, elected in Meru on behalf of farmers and traders, asked whether they were now free to transport the lucrative stimulant by road.

Nyamita and MPs from Meru had for a long time urged the national government to reopen the border, lamenting that airlifting the cargo from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was expensive and blamed cartels for controlling export volumes and imposing illegal commissions.

But Dr Omollo has assured them that three border points are now open for trade.

“The National Security Council Committee ratified the reopening of our border with Somalia for cross-border trade at the specified border points of Mandera, Liboi, and Kiunga, specifically for transportation of Miraa by road to Somalia,” said the PS.

Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) Director General Dr Bruno Linyiru said, “This government is working on the necessary protocols to ensure the safety and security of the traders and their cargo and will issue further communication.”

Mr Munjuri lauded the move by the state to reopen the border, saying it was what they had been waiting for over 10 years.

“This is a very bold but most informed and correct overdue decision by the leadership in office, that will be a game changer for our Miraa industry in Kenya and in Somalia. It has been a 15-year journey,” he said.

Munjuri had claimed the miraa export trade had been hijacked by the cartel composed of “faceless individuals”.

President William Ruto had also in the past committed to getting rid of the cartel that had robbed miraa farmers and traders by dictating export volumes and imposing illegal commissions.

Munjuri said the delay by the Government in reopening miraa routes to Somalia due to insecurity fears had made it impossible to transport large consignments.

He said the fact that large quantities of Ethiopian miraa reaching Somalia was limiting the maximum price Kenyan miraa exports can fetch there.