Relief for Meru farmers as gov't reopens Somalia border for miraa trade

By Phares Mutembei | Feb. 5, 2026
A van transports 'miraa' from Meru county to Nairobi spotted along Thika Superhighway. Miraa is one the backborn crops that supprts the economy of Meru county. [File,Standard]

Miraa farmers and traders in Meru have received a major boost after the government reopened three border points with Somalia, allowing road transportation of the high-value crop.

The prolonged border closure had severely disrupted trade between Kenya and Somalia, with miraa farmers and traders among the hardest hit.

The Kimathi Munjuri-chaired Nyambene Miraa Farmers and Traders Association (Nyamita) welcomed the move following confirmation by Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo that sections of the border had been reopened.

In a letter responding to Nyamita’s inquiry on the status of cross-border trade, Dr Omollo confirmed that the National Security Council Committee had approved the reopening of specific entry points.

“The National Security Council Committee ratified the reopening of our border with Somalia for cross-border trade at the specified border points of Mandera, Liboi and Kiunga, specifically for transportation of miraa by road to Somalia,” Dr Omollo said.

Nyamita, which represents farmers and traders from Meru, had sought clarification on whether road transport of the lucrative stimulant was now permitted.

For years, Nyamita and Meru leaders have urged the national government  to reopen the border, arguing that airlifting miraa through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was costly and vulnerable to exploitation by cartels that controlled export volumes and imposed illegal commissions.

Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) Director General Dr Bruno Linyiru said the government was finalising protocols to guarantee the safety and security of traders and their cargo.

“This government is working on the necessary protocols to ensure safety and security of the traders and their cargo and will issue further communication,” Dr Linyiru said.

Nyamita chairman Kimathi Munjuri described the reopening as a long-overdue decision that could transform the miraa trade.

“This is a very bold, informed and overdue decision by the leadership in office that will be a game changer for our miraa industry in Kenya and Somalia. It has been a 15-year journey,” Munjuri said.

.

