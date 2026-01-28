×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Sidian Bank launches water access initiative in Meru County

By Brian Ngugi | Jan. 28, 2026

 

 

The initiative, which involves installing 10,000-litre water tanks across several constituencies in the eastern Kenyan region, targets practical water access challenges. [Courtesy]

Sidian Bank has launched a Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) campaign in Meru County, donating water storage tanks to schools and communities in a bid to improve access to a clean and reliable water supply.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The initiative, which involves installing 10,000-litre water tanks across several constituencies in the eastern Kenyan region, targets practical water access challenges and aims to promote better hygiene practices, the bank said in a statement.

"Access to clean water is not just a basic need; it is a foundation for health, dignity, and economic stability," said Simon Mwangi, Sidian Bank's Head of Government and Institutional Banking, during the launch. "Through this WASH campaign, Sidian Bank is investing in practical solutions that respond to real community needs."

The programme was welcomed by local political leaders, who highlighted ongoing water shortages. Mbeere South Member of Parliament Nebart Bernard Muriuki said the support would "ease that burden and contribute to better health and livelihoods."

Water scarcity remains a significant challenge in parts of Kenya, affecting health, education, and economic productivity.

According to UNICEF, nearly 60 per cent of Kenyans lack access to safely managed drinking water, with rural areas and schools often facing the greatest shortages.

The bank said the campaign aligns with its broader sustainability agenda focused on community-driven initiatives, particularly in underserved areas.

Sidian Bank, which focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is among several Kenyan financial institutions expanding their corporate social responsibility programs to include environmental and social infrastructure projects.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sidian Bank WASH Campaign Water Scarcity Water Storage Tanks
.

Latest Stories

Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
51 mins ago
Ruto's advisors rush to court to stop ruling that killed their jobs
National
By Nancy Gitonga
51 mins ago
Why Kenyans are not taking bank loans despite falling interest rates
Business
By Macharia Kamau
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Judicial independence on trial as JSC's Isaac Ruto faces bias claims
By David Odongo and Fred Kagonye 51 mins ago
Judicial independence on trial as JSC's Isaac Ruto faces bias claims
Licensed to kill: How drivers buy impunity on roads
By Hudson Gumbihi 51 mins ago
Licensed to kill: How drivers buy impunity on roads
Ruto's advisors rush to court to stop ruling that killed their jobs
By Nancy Gitonga 51 mins ago
Ruto's advisors rush to court to stop ruling that killed their jobs
Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
By Josphat Thiong’o 51 mins ago
Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved