Sidian Bank launches water access initiative in Meru County

The initiative, which involves installing 10,000-litre water tanks across several constituencies in the eastern Kenyan region, targets practical water access challenges. [Courtesy]

Sidian Bank has launched a Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) campaign in Meru County, donating water storage tanks to schools and communities in a bid to improve access to a clean and reliable water supply.

The initiative, which involves installing 10,000-litre water tanks across several constituencies in the eastern Kenyan region, targets practical water access challenges and aims to promote better hygiene practices, the bank said in a statement.

"Access to clean water is not just a basic need; it is a foundation for health, dignity, and economic stability," said Simon Mwangi, Sidian Bank's Head of Government and Institutional Banking, during the launch. "Through this WASH campaign, Sidian Bank is investing in practical solutions that respond to real community needs."

The programme was welcomed by local political leaders, who highlighted ongoing water shortages. Mbeere South Member of Parliament Nebart Bernard Muriuki said the support would "ease that burden and contribute to better health and livelihoods."

Water scarcity remains a significant challenge in parts of Kenya, affecting health, education, and economic productivity.

According to UNICEF, nearly 60 per cent of Kenyans lack access to safely managed drinking water, with rural areas and schools often facing the greatest shortages.

The bank said the campaign aligns with its broader sustainability agenda focused on community-driven initiatives, particularly in underserved areas.

Sidian Bank, which focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is among several Kenyan financial institutions expanding their corporate social responsibility programs to include environmental and social infrastructure projects.