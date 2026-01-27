DCI officer surrenders gun after shooting incident at Kitengela bar

Police in Kitengela, Kajiado County, have launched investigations into an incident where a senior DCI officer allegedly shot two people following a bar drama on Saturday.

The officer, a deputy director of operations at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi, is said to have surrendered the weapon after the incident.

Police reports indicate that the officer was enjoying a drink in the company of two men before the incident unfolded.

Police are yet to establish the motive of the shooting and what caused the confrontation.

On Monday, investigating officers said they had arrested two people in connection with the incident that had left Kitengela residents in shock.

Among those arrested is the owner of the lodge and a security guard.

A police OB seen by the standard indicates that one of the victims was found five hundred meters from the lounge along the Acacia Road with gunshot wounds to his right lower abdomen.

The victim is currently admitted at the Sub-County hospital in Kitengela, where he is recuperating.

The second victim, the report indicates, is nursing serious injuries and is admitted at the Kajiado Referral Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Police said six used cartridges of 9 mm and one bullet head were recovered at the lodge, while the other three were recovered fifty meters away.

The OB also indicated that CCTV footage has been secured pending retrieval by the acoustic unit from the DCI.