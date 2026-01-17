Grief and praise as KTN scribe Makau is laid to rest in Makueni

Journalists carry the casket bearing remains of the late Standard Group journalist Japheth Makau during his burial at his home in Malili, Makueni County on January 16, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

A sombre mood engulfed family, friends, relatives and media colleagues during the burial of KTN correspondent, Japeth Makau, whose remains were laid to rest on Friday afternoon at Kea village in Kilome Constituency, Makueni county.

Members of his immediate family led by the late journalist’s widow, Jacqueline Makau paid heartfelt tributes filled with grief and sorrow over the untimely passing of the seasoned videographer.

Makau, who was based in Machakos County, passed away on January 6, 2026 at Machakos Level 5 Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.

In her tribute, Jacqueline described her late husband as a loving, kind and supportive husband and father, describing him as a strong pillar that held the family together.

In a heart felt tribute, Standard Media Group acting CEO, Chaacha Mwita praised Makau as a hardworking, passionate and disciplined journalist whose contributions to the media will be greatly missed.

In a message of condolence read by Group Operations Editor Andy Kagwa, Chaacha described Makau’s sudden passing as a devastating loss to the company and entire media fraternity in the country.

“He executed his responsibilities with unwavering commitment and pride, always contributing to the wider goals of Standard Group PLC,” he said.

Makau’s former KTN colleague, Philip Keitany, with whom he co-produced The Next Frontier show, was visibly overwhelmed with grief as he addressed the mourners.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti described Makau as an objective journalist whose commitment to truth and public interest defined his career.

“Makau was not just a correspondent; he was a storyteller who carried the heartbeat of Machakos and the region to the world. Throughout his career, he distinguished himself through unwavering dedication to his craft,” she said.