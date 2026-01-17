×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Grief and praise as KTN scribe Makau is laid to rest in Makueni

By Erastus Mulwa | Jan. 17, 2026
Journalists carry the casket bearing remains of the late Standard Group journalist Japheth Makau during his burial at his home in Malili, Makueni County on January 16, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

A sombre mood engulfed family, friends, relatives and media colleagues during the burial of KTN correspondent, Japeth Makau, whose remains were laid to rest on Friday afternoon at Kea village in Kilome Constituency, Makueni county.

Members of his immediate family led by the late journalist’s widow, Jacqueline Makau paid heartfelt tributes filled with grief and sorrow over the untimely passing of the seasoned videographer.

Makau, who was based in Machakos County, passed away on January 6, 2026 at Machakos Level 5 Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.

In her tribute, Jacqueline described her late husband as a loving, kind and supportive husband and father, describing him as a strong pillar that held the family together.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In a heart felt tribute, Standard Media Group acting CEO, Chaacha Mwita praised Makau as a hardworking, passionate and disciplined journalist whose contributions to the media will be greatly missed.

In a message of condolence read by Group Operations Editor Andy Kagwa, Chaacha described Makau’s sudden passing as a devastating loss to the company and entire media fraternity in the country.

“He executed his responsibilities with unwavering commitment and pride, always contributing to the wider goals of Standard Group PLC,” he said. 

Makau’s former KTN colleague, Philip Keitany, with whom he co-produced The Next Frontier show, was visibly overwhelmed with grief as he addressed the mourners.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti described Makau as an objective journalist whose commitment to truth and public interest defined his career.

“Makau was not just a correspondent; he was a storyteller who carried the heartbeat of Machakos and the region to the world. Throughout his career, he distinguished himself through unwavering dedication to his craft,” she said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Japeth Makau KTN Correspondent Tributes Burial
.

Latest Stories

Gatekeeping the struggle: The quiet tragedy of activism in Kenya
Gatekeeping the struggle: The quiet tragedy of activism in Kenya
Columnists
By Herman Manyora
23 mins ago
Israel seeks greater Zionist State in Somaliland gambit
Africa
By Biketi Kikechi
23 mins ago
Cash, bullying and betrayal drive exodus from Gachagua's DCP
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Can't rise to occasion: Inconsistent Oburu leading ODM into a freefall
By Harold Odhiambo 23 mins ago
Can't rise to occasion: Inconsistent Oburu leading ODM into a freefall
How Oburu is driving Raila's dying party to its grave
By Barrack Muluka 23 mins ago
How Oburu is driving Raila's dying party to its grave
No arrests yet on brutal act by rogue police in Nandi incidence
By David Odongo 23 mins ago
No arrests yet on brutal act by rogue police in Nandi incidence
Opposition subjected to brutal campaign repression as Museveni declared President
By Ndung’u Gachane 23 mins ago
Opposition subjected to brutal campaign repression as Museveni declared President
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved