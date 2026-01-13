×
EACC arrests three traffic officers over alleged bribery

By Ronald Kipruto | Jan. 13, 2026
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) [File,Standard] 

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday arrested three traffic police officers attached to Kyumbi Traffic Police Base in Machakos County over alleged bribery.

The officers are accused of soliciting and receiving bribes from motorists at a roadblock along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway in the Kyumbi area near Machakos Junction.

In a statement, the commission said one suspect managed to evade arrest, adding that efforts to trace and apprehend the officer are ongoing.

The arrested officers were escorted to the EACC Lower Eastern Regional Office in Machakos, where they were processed and their statements recorded.

The commission reiterated its call to members of the public and law enforcement officers to report bribery and corruption incidents, saying public cooperation is key to enhancing professionalism, integrity and accountability in the public sector.

“The EACC urges members of the public and law enforcement officers to report any incidents of bribery as part of a collective responsibility to uphold ethical standards and strengthen public trust,” the commission said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

