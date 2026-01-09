One arrested as NACADA intensifies crackdown on illicit brew in Emali

Over 5,000 litres of illicit brew seized in a residential complex in Emali Town. [Courtesy, NACADA]

One person has been arrested and over 5,000 litres of illicit brew seized in a residential complex in Emali Town.

This follows an ongoing national crackdown by a NACADA-led multi-agency team aimed at dismantling notorious illicit brewing dens across the country.

The Emali operation came just a day after President William Ruto chaired a critical strategy meeting at Statehouse, declaring substance abuse a national development and security emergency.

Speaking at the scene of the bust, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa stated that some powerful kingpins are responsible for financing the toxic trade.

He revealed that the Authority is drastically emboldening its supply suppression strategies following the Presidential directive.

“NACADA is at the forefront in leading a multifaceted, coordinated national response to this menace,” said Omerikwa, adding, “The so-called ‘big fish’ should be warned that we are stopping at nothing but coming for you, and you will pay for your heinous crimes.”

Omerikwa said consequences will now extend beyond arrests to include the full force of asset forfeiture.

“As directed by the President, any properties proven to be proceeds of these illegal activities will be seized. Your ill-got wealth is no longer safe,” he asserted.

The raid, which uncovered an unlicensed bar operating within a housing complex, exemplifies the targeted crackdown on embedded networks. Omerikwa credits vigilant citizens for the operation's success, highlighting the crucial role of public intelligence.

“We laud the public for continuing to volunteer valuable information that is leading to the high-profile arrests and apprehension of those previously deemed ‘untouchables’ in society,” he said.

During the raid, he said, NACADA officers uncovered a well-coordinated syndicate that involves the production of the illicit brew laced with industrial yeast to speed up the fermentation process.

According to the Authority, the contents of the drink could be potent since the ingredients are unsafe for human consumption.