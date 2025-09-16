×
Police bust drug den beside Awelo Primary in NACADA crackdown

By David Njaaga | Sep. 16, 2025

Illicit bhang, chang’aa and export-grade cigarettes seized metres from Awelo Primary School during NACADA-led raid in Siaya.

A drug and alcohol ring operating beside Awelo Primary School in Siaya was dismantled in a multi-agency crackdown led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

The Tuesday, September  16 operation in Mainga Village followed public complaints and exposed narcotics and contraband alcohol trafficked near the school fence.

 Officers recovered 1,010 rolls of bhang, 15 brooms of bhang, bhang seedlings in three bags, 353 packets of Supermatch cigarettes meant for export, 240 sticks of Oris cigarettes, 100 litres of chang’aa, 36 bottles of Ugin, 179 bottles of Simba Waragi gin and Sh75,610 in suspected proceeds.

One suspect was arrested and remains in custody.

The raid was part of a countrywide Rapid Results Initiative ordered by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

“This is just the beginning. We are executing a nationwide, multi-agency crackdown on all fronts. Those dealing in drugs and illicit alcohol — be warned: we are not relenting,” said Omerikwa.

He noted NACADA will continue working with police and regulators to target hotspots near schools and homes.

Omerikwa noted the seized items were secured, with investigations ongoing to trace the wider network.

