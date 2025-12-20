One arrested as Juja's NACADA crackdown nets Sh3 million narcotics haul

Some of the narcotics that were seized by NACADA in Juja operation. [Courtesy, NACADA]

One suspect has been arrested, and a narcotic haul worth Sh3 million has been seized in Juja.

This follows a crackdown led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) in partnership with the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), and the National Police Service (NPS), targeted a key trafficking hub and notorious backstreet area of Kimbo.

The authority in a statement said one suspect was arrested and his accomplice remains at large but is being pursued by the police.

The raid, the authority said, saw over 4,800 neatly rolled bhang (cannabis) sticks and 75 sealed sachets of cannabis, all packaged for retail sale, seized.

The detectives further seized transaction record books, exposing a sophisticated trade involving millions of shillings and mapping a wider network now under investigation.

Attributing the operation to a scaled-up festive season offensive, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa issued a stern and uncompromising warning to narcotics dealers.

“This is just the beginning. Our festive season crackdowns are intensified, and we are closing in. To the traffickers poisoning our communities, your time is up. We will hunt you down, dismantle your networks, and ensure you are all behind bars,” he said.

Omerikwa emphasised the critical role of public vigilance, urging citizens to be the eyes and ears of the authorities.

“We cannot do this alone. If you see suspicious activity, report it immediately. That suspicious package, the unusual traffic at odd hours, tell us,” he stated, directing the public to use the NACADA toll-free hotline 1192 for confidential reporting.

The seized exhibits, the statement said, are now secured as evidence, with investigations actively focusing on apprehending the fugitive suspect and unravelling the entire supply chain.

“Today’s operation in Juja stands as a potent signal that the authorities are mounting an aggressive, sustained assault on the drug trade, determined to disrupt its operations and prosecute its kingpins,” the statement said.

The suspect is set to be arraigned in court on Monday to face trafficking charges.