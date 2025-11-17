Leaders accuse Ruto of blocking their campaigns in Mbeere North

Former Deputy President and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua. [John Muia, Standard]

Opposition members have accused President William Ruto and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire of deploying police officers to disrupt, intimidate and stop them from doing their campaigns ahead of the November 27 Mbeere North by-elections, urging residents not to be cowed by their presence.

Led by DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua, they claimed Ruto and Mbarire are behind deployment of more than 1,000 police officers to disrupt a rally in Kanyuambora, which was to be conducted by the United Opposition principals.