Gachagua alleges rising insecurity in Mbeere North ahead of by-election

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 12, 2025
Democratic Congress Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua in Gilgil, Nakuru County on November 10, 2025. [Courtesy]

Democratic Congress Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has raised alarm over what he termed as an emerging wave of politically instigated insecurity in the run-up to the

November 27 by-election in Mbeere North Constituency.

In a statement directed to the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Gachagua accused senior government officials of sponsoring goons to intimidate voters and disrupt

campaigns, warning that the ongoing threats could escalate into full-blown violence if not contained.

“My attention has been drawn to widely circulated social media  videos threatening election violence ahead of the November 27 by-elections in Mbeere North,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua named people whom he said are behind the hate messages in the area.

“A particular clip shows Simon Njagi Njiru, alias Gikundo wa Gikundo, Josiah Kariuki Ngari, alias Mtetezi Puff, and Susan Nyaga, among others, issuing threats of violence on the

people of Mbeere North and me when I go to campaign for the candidate of my choice from November 16.”

The former Deputy President claimed that despite clear evidence in the hands of security agencies, the individuals involved have not been arrested or charged.

“We demand that the above persons must be arrested immediately, arraigned, and charged under the Penal Code,” he said.

He further alleged that the suspects are close associates of senior government officials and the county government of Embu, whom he accused of orchestrating chaos in the

constituency.

“Simon Njagi serves as a director of communication for Embu Governor. We demand that the people of Mbeere North be allowed to exercise their democratic right to vote for a

candidate of their choice; no one shall be allowed to force a candidate on the people,” Gachagua noted.

This is not the first time Gachagua has claimed to be a target of politically motivated attacks.

On April 15, he reported alleged assassination attempts and violence against his supporters, while on August 21, he said his convoy was attacked by criminal gangs upon his return

from the United States.

He also blamed the police for failing to protect him during the July 7, 2025 Saba Saba demonstrations, which turned chaotic in parts of Nairobi.

“To date, you have not carried out any investigations, and no arraignments have been made. It will go down in history that you are the only IG to have presided over goonism and a

total breakdown of the rule of law in the country,” he said.

Gachagua announced that he will be in Mbeere North from November 16 to 24 to campaign for his preferred candidate..

