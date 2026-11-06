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Lawyers march to Jogoo House, demand answers over colleague's abduction

By Fred Kagonye | Nov. 6, 2026
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LSK Members led by their president Charles Kanjama during a protest over the disappearance of the lawyer Ahmedsadak Abdi on November 6, 2026.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Lawyers from Nairobi and the environs are marching from the Milimani Law Courts to Jogoo House to protest the alleged abduction of their colleague, Ahmedsadak Abdi Abshir, who went missing on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Led by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Charles Kanjama, the lawyers intend to present a memorandum to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, seeking an explanation about Abdi’s whereabouts.

“No to abduction, no to impunity, no to abduction of lawyers,” Kanjama said while addressing lawyers and the media outside the Milimani Law Courts on Friday.

CCTV footage of the alleged abduction shows armed men chasing Abdi before catching up with him and bundling him into a waiting Toyota Prado, which then drove away.

LSK Members led by their president Charles Kanjama during a protest over the disappearance of the lawyer Ahmedsadak Abdi on November 6, 2026.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Police later found the Toyota Premio (registration number KDL 356C) that Abdi had been travelling in abandoned along Muchai Drive. They subsequently informed his brother, Zakaria Abshir.

Zakaria told the media that, with the help of police, the family recovered CCTV footage showing what had transpired.

It later emerged that Abdi was not alone in the vehicle. He was accompanied by two people, one of whom was identified as Ayub Mohamud Maalim.

Lawyers led by former LSK President Eric Theuri also subsequently filed a habeas corpus application seeking Abdi’s production in court. Justice Alexander Muteti heard the application and ordered that the lawyer be produced, dead or alive.

The Nairobi-based advocate remains missing.

LSK Members led by their president Charles Kanjama during a protest over the disappearance of the lawyer Ahmedsadak Abdi on November 6, 2026.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]

During the court proceedings, Chief Inspector Vitalis Kibet, who is in charge of the Nairobi CounterTerrorism Bureau, told the court that Abdi was not in police custody. However, he acknowledged that the lawyer had previously been questioned and released.

Kibet alleged that the lawyer was part of an extortion ring that used arrests and prosecutions to punish people who refused to meet its demands.

He further told the court that the alleged activities involved police officers from Pangani, Shauri Moyo, California, Eastleigh North and Airbase police stations and posts.

LSK Members led by their president Charles Kanjama during a protest over the disappearance of the lawyer Ahmedsadak Abdi on November 6, 2026.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Before his alleged abduction, Abdi had written to the Director of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, claiming that officers from the Counter Terrorism Bureau, National Intelligence Service and Military Intelligence were intimidating him.

In the letter, he said state security officers were pursuing him over his involvement in a criminal case before the Makadara Law Courts, in which he was a witness.

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