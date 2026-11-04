Man who defiled 10-year-old daughter sentenced to life

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Chief Magistrate Hezron Nyaberi handed the sentence after prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubts. [IstockPhotos]

In a case prosecuted by Prosecution Counsel Leone Wandera at the Narok Law Courts, Chief Magistrate Hezron Nyaberi handed the sentence after prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubts.

The court heard that on diverse dates between 2024 and February 2026 in Bulla Kipangas area, Narok Central, the accused intentionally defied his daughter.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said in arriving at the conviction, the court relied on the child’s testimony which placed the accused at the crime scene, as well as evidence of four prosecution witnesses.

The child also identified the accused as his father.

“The court has considered the offence and the relationship between the accused and the complainant. This is a father and daughter relationship and as such, the accused was required to protect her, but instead he is the one who preyed on her,” the magistrate ruled.

Further, the court considered the medical evidence given by the doctor, the P3 form and treatment notes that corroborated the story.

Nyaberi noted that the complainant was below 11 years, which informed the sentence as per Section 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act.