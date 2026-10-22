Natembeya aide arrested by DCI as another staffer goes into hiding

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A Natembeya aide has been arrested by DCI officers in Kitale, while another staffer says he is in hiding. [Courtesy]

Amos Boaz Masika, a staff member at the office of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, was on Thursday afternoon arrested by DCI officers in Kitale town.

Masika, who works as Natembeya's official photographer, was reportedly picked up by five officers attached to Kitale DCI.

Masika's friend, who declined to be named, said he was arrested around 12 pm from a street in Kitale town.

"He was indeed arrested this afternoon and we are told he is being accused of involvement in unspecified criminal activities," said the source.

A DCI officer confirmed that Masika had been placed in custody at Kitale police station awaiting presentation to court.

"We acted on instructions from above and he is likely to be presented to court after investigations are complete," said the officer, who declined to be named.

His arrest comes barely hours after he posted claims on social media that graders are being taken from sites where President William Ruto launched development projects in the area last week.

"Graders are being taken from the site after a high level of PR display by William Ruto last week in Trans-Nzoia. When Commando tells you without a budget the PR exercise will flop, mnasema anachochea." Read the post on his social media page.

Another staff member at Natembeya's office, David Musundi, has gone underground to evade arrest by the DCI.

Musundi, who works at the communication department, told The Standard that he is being sought by the DCI for unknown reasons.

" I'm currently in hiding after they attempted to arrest me for unknown reasons in Kitale town on Monday," said Musundi.