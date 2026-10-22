Inside Ndetei's explosive testimony against Rose Mbithe, children

Professor David Ndetei during cross examination at the Milimani Law Courts on October 21,2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Professor David Ndetei has sensationally told the High Court how his estranged wife and son allegedly threatened to reduce him to a street beggar, as he fiercely opposed their release on bail over the murder of his wife, Dr Victoria Mutiso.

In an emotionally charged testimony, the professor said Rose Mbithe Mulwa, alias Rose Mbithe Ndetei, and his son Chris Mulwa had repeatedly threatened him, leaving him fearing for his life.