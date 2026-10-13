Nairobi woman denies Sh7 million fraud charges

Audio By Vocalize

A Nairobi woman was today arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts where she denied fraud charges relating to Sh7 million.

Caroline Imbwayi denied defrauding Dennis Ondieki Monari, the director of Denim Enterprises Limited on the diverse dates between February and March 2024 through deception.

According to the prosecution, in the first count Imbwayi is suspected of conspiring with others who were not in court to defraud Dennis Monari Sh7,122,500 on February and March 2024, within Kenya.

In the second count she was accused of jointly with others not before court obtaining goods, namely herbicides, at the Amit group companies in Kilimani, Nairobi.

According to the charge sheet, Imbwayi got herbicides valued at more than Sh7,122,500 from Monari and she pretended that she was in a position to pay which allegedly turned out to be false.

She was remanded at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison and the matter will be mentioned on November 3, 2026, for consolidation with another file, where she is also accused of a conspiracy to defraud and the hearing will take place on November 9.

In another matter, she was charged with conspiracy to defraud a businesswoman of Sh7 million in a suspected herbicide supply scam.

The prosecution said that she had falsely claimed that she could supply the said goods to Winfred Kawira Micheni.

The prosecution said that the offence occurred between March and June 2024 in Buruburu, Nairobi County where she allegedly conspired to carry out the act with others not in court.

The court heard that Imbwayi obtained more than Sh7 million from Micheni by pretending she could supply her with the herbicides.

She was allegedly on the run during this time and police arrested her after almost two years on September 30, 2026.

The presiding magistrate freed her on Sh300,000 bail and she was required to produce two contact persons.