Matara: I did not kill Wahu, she attacked me over Sh50,000 dispute

Music artist John Matara confers with his lawyer, James Mochere, at the Milimani High Court on October 8, 2026, during his murder trial. [David Gichuru, Standard]

John Matara has, for the first time, told the High Court how a Sh50,000 payment dispute allegedly turned deadly, leaving pastor Kanyari's sister, socialite Starlet Wahu, dead.

Testifying in his defence before Milimani High Court Judge Alexander Muteti yesterday, Matara gave a blow-by-blow account of the events leading to the death of Wahu inside Room Y32 at Papino Apartments in South B, Nairobi.