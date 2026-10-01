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Ethiopia closes Eritrean embassy, expels 10 diplomats

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 1, 2026
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Ethiopia has announced the closure of its embassy in Asmara and declared 10 Eritrean diplomats in Addis Ababa persona non grata, accusing Eritrea of acts of hostility and belligerence.

In a statement, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the 10 diplomats had been involved in activities that posed a direct threat to Ethiopia’s national security and violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The diplomats have been ordered to leave Ethiopia within 48 hours.

The ministry did not provide details of the specific activities it attributed to the diplomats but said the decision was taken in response to what it described as Eritrea’s direct and indirect hostile actions against Ethiopia.

Ethiopia urged the Eritrean government to cease actions it said were contrary to the principles governing relations between sovereign states.

Despite the diplomatic measures, Addis Ababa said it valued the historical, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

“Ethiopia has consistently prioritized peaceful coexistence, regional stability, and integration,” the ministry said.

It added that Ethiopia remained committed to resolving disputes peacefully and working with countries across the Horn of Africa to promote lasting peace, security and regional integration.

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Related Topics

Ethiopia Eritrean Diplomats Asmara
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