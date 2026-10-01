Ruto to Sifuna: "Follow parliamentary procedure to access Dangote refinery deal"

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President William Ruto has urged Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to follow parliamentary procedures if he wants to access the agreement between the Kenyan government and Dangote Group over the Sh2.2 trillion refinery in Lamu County.

Speaking at a rally in Shanzu, Mombasa, Ruto said Parliament had established procedures for lawmakers to obtain government agreements.

“I want to tell you, if you want the agreement, you know how it’s asked for at Parliament so that it’s brought,” Ruto said.

The Head of State also said some pushing for the agreement to be public are trying to extort businessman Aliko Dangote.

"You are not going to frustrate and extort Dangote again the way you did when he was looking for cement manufacturing. I am here, and I remain steadfast in protecting such investors," Ruto added.

The President was responding to concerns raised by Sifuna, who has questioned why Parliament has not been shown the agreement underpinning the proposed refinery or informed of the commitments Kenya has made to facilitate the investment.

Sifuna said major development projects must comply with the Constitution and be subjected to the required parliamentary oversight.

“We are members of Parliament here and we haven't seen the agreement for that refinery. We don't know the commitments that this country has given for that refinery to be built.”

Ruto maintained that lawmakers seeking to scrutinise the agreement should use the established parliamentary process to obtain it.

The President also recalled difficulties previously encountered by Dangote when Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote sought to establish a cement factory in Kenya.

Ruto said the challenges were eventually resolved, adding that similar obstacles should not be allowed to derail the latest investment.