Former KenGen official sentenced to 11 years over forged academic papers

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Former KenGen official jailed for 11 years over forged academic papers. [File, Courtesy]

A former Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) official has been sentenced to 11 years for fraudulently acquiring public property and uttering false documents after using forged academic papers to secure employment at the company.

Mr David Mogire Nyabuti was found guilty of using a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate and result slip to gain admission to the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) Training School, now the Institute of Energy Studies and Research, and subsequently secure employment at KenGen.

This was after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigated the matter and successfully demonstrated to the court that Nyabuti had presented a forged KCSE certificate and result slip as genuine documents issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

He later used the documents to secure employment at KenGen, where he received salaries and benefits amounting to Sh14,946,118.82 between August 2003 and September 2018.

He was charged before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on June 13, 2025, with five counts, including fraudulent acquisition of public property, two counts of forgery and two counts of uttering false documents.

The Anti-Corruption Court also found Nyabuti guilty of fraudulent acquisition of public property and ordered him to pay Sh14,946,118 in compensation to the Government; in default, to serve five years in prison.

He was also fined Sh900,000, with a default sentence of two years’ imprisonment on the same count.

On each of the two counts of uttering false documents, Nyabuti was fined Sh200,000, with a default sentence of two years’ imprisonment for each count.

The court ordered that all the imprisonment terms run concurrently.

The Commission welcomed the conviction and sentence, noting that the outcome serves as a deterrent to individuals who engage in similar criminal conduct.