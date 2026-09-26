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Interdicted officers are danger to public, court rules, as suspects detained for 21 days

By Lilian Chepkoech | Sep. 26, 2026
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 Suspects Silas Onyango and Oliver Juma Boge before Makadara Senior Principal magistrate E.M.M Wamae. [Lilian Chepkoech, Standard]

A Nairobi court has denied bail and bond to four suspects, including two interdicted police officers and two civilians being investigated for rape and robbery with violence, ruling that they pose a flight risk and a danger to the public.

Senior Principal Magistrate E.M.M. Wamae granted detectives from Kasarani 21 days to detain the suspects while investigations continue into an alleged criminal syndicate that used police knowledge and tactics to target members of the public across Nairobi and Central Kenya.

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