Nembure Stadium victims died from gunshots, postmortems confirm

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Nembure Stadium chaos leaves two victims dead from gunshot wounds, postmortems confirm. [Courtesy]

A postmortem examination conducted on the bodies of two young men who died during the chaos that erupted at Nembure Stadium in Embu County has established that they died from gunshot wounds.

The victims, identified as Moses Munene and Mike Lewis, died during the confrontation that broke out at the UDA delegates meeting attended by Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki on Saturday.

The postmortem exercise that was conducted by government pathologists and the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) was to establish the nature of the injuries the two sustained.

Dr Job Mwali represented IMLU, while Dr Rosemary Kamau, a pathologist at Embu Level 5 Hospital, established that Munene sustained a single gunshot wound to the head, with the bullet having both an entry and exit wound.

The experts said the gunshot caused extensive brain damage and fractures, with the medical conclusion being severe head injury secondary to a penetrating gunshot wound to the head.

The examination also established that Mike Lewis had a single gunshot wound to the right leg, which caused a compound fracture and massive hematoma. The pathologists concluded that Lewis died from severe haemorrhage secondary to a penetrating gunshot wound. A vehicle torched during the chaos at Nembure Stadium in Embu County. [Courtesy]

The medical experts further said no bullet was retrieved from the bodies of the two victims because the bullets had passed through their bodies, leaving entry and exit wounds.

The postmortem findings are expected to form part of investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two young men during the chaos at Nembure Stadium.

Family members who witnessed the postmortem exercise called for justice for their kin, saying they want the circumstances surrounding the shootings to be fully established.

The bereaved families said they were in deep pain following the loss of their loved ones and urged the relevant authorities to conduct thorough investigations and ensure that justice is served.