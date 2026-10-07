More than 60, 000 Kenyans join fight to stop deforestation

Demonstrators from Greenpeace Africa, civil society partners and community forest defenders during a procession to hand over more than 60,000 petition signatures from Kenyans demanding that the government immediately stops deforestation and protect the country's water towers on October 10, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The fight against deforestation has intensified as more than 60, 000 Kenyans sign a petition demanding an immediate halt to deforestation in public forests.

In the petition delivered to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry environmental groups, conservationists sought for immediate halt of project they say are eating into protected forest land.