More than 60, 000 Kenyans join fight to stop deforestation

The fight against deforestation has intensified as more than 60, 000 Kenyans sign a petition demanding an immediate halt to deforestation in public forests.
In the petition delivered to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry environmental groups, conservationists sought for immediate halt of project they say are eating into protected forest land.
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