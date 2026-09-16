Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

DPP Ingonga seeks deterrent sentence for Obado, two aides over Sharon Otieno murder

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his co-accused arrive at the Milimani Law Courts ahead of mitigation after being convicted of the murder of Sharon Otieno by   Justice Cecilia Githua on September 16, 2026. [David Gichuru,Standard]

The DPP Renson Ingonga has urged the High Court to impose a deterrent sentence on former Migori governor Okoth Obado and his two aides citing the planned nature of Sharon Otieno’s murder, abuse of trust and the harm caused to her family.

Ingonga, through State prosecutor Gikui Gichuhi, submitted that the circumstances surrounding the murder called for a sentence that reflects the gravity of the offence, the culpability of the three convicts and the public interest.

Gichuhi made the submissions before Justice Cecilia Githua on Wednesday during the sentencing hearing of Obado, his former personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo and former Migori County clerk Caspal Ojwang Obiero.

She said the court subsequently considered the evidence and convicted the three of Sharon’s murder.

The prosecution asked the court to exercise its constitutional mandate and impose a sentence commensurate with the offence, the culpability of the convicts and the public interest.

Gichuhi said the ODPP was guided by Article 157 of the Constitution, which requires the DPP to have regard to the public interest, the administration of justice and the need to prevent and avoid abuse of the legal process.

The prosecution also cited sections 4 and 14 of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act, which require prosecutors to act independently, impartially and objectively and place before the court circumstances favourable and unfavourable to an accused person.

Gichuhi further relied on the 2023 Sentencing Policy Guidelines, which require the prosecution to assist the court by placing before it all relevant matters, including applicable law, an offender’s criminal record, aggravating circumstances and other issues relevant to sentencing.

On the criminal records of the three convicts, Gichuhi said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had informed the prosecution that none had previous offences recorded against them.

“The DCI has informed us they have no past offence against each of the three convicts. They may be treated as first offenders,” she submitted.

The prosecution, however, urged the court to consider what it described as several aggravating circumstances surrounding Sharon’s killing.

Gichuhi cited paragraph 5.2.4 of the Sentencing Policy Guidelines, which sets out aggravating factors that may justify a more severe sentence.

She argued that the murder was planned and was not a spontaneous act, adding that the three acted pursuant to a common design and performed distinct roles.

“As this court likely found in its judgment, this murder offence was planned and was not spontaneous. Accused persons acted to a common design and acted to distinct roles,” she said.

“This planning elevated their culpability in the murder of Sharon Otieno.”

The State also cited the manner in which Sharon was killed and the resulting harm to her family as aggravating circumstances.

Gichuhi said the court had identified multiple injuries suffered by Sharon and the consequences of her death on her family.

The prosecution further asked the court to consider abuse of trust and position in determining the sentence.

Gichuhi submitted that the three convicts were associated with public institutions and held positions of trust, arguing that their relationship to Sharon and their respective positions were relevant to sentencing.

She also said there was no evidence of provocation or any sudden event that could reduce their culpability.

“From the evidence availed, no evidence of provocation and of no sudden existed to reduce the culpability of the three,” she said.

The prosecution nevertheless acknowledged that the court was required to consider mitigating circumstances.

Gichuhi said mitigation did not erase the convictions but was intended to assist the court in arriving at a considered sentence.

Among the factors she listed were the circumstances surrounding the offence, whether the convicts were first offenders, their previous character, guilty plea and acceptance of responsibility, mental and physical condition, prospects of rehabilitation, remorse, reconciliation measures, personal circumstances and time spent in custody.

Gichuhi told the court that the prosecution was aware of the victim-impact statement, the pre-sentencing report prepared by probation officers and statements made by Sharon’s parents and family.

“My Lady, we are aware of the victim impact statement and pre-sentencing report that are tabled in this court as well as statements from parents’ family which they seek reconciliation engagement,” she submitted.

The prosecutor said the State did not question the right of Sharon’s parents to address the court or express their views on sentencing.

She, however, submitted that the family’s views were relevant but could not determine the sentence to be imposed.

“The offence we are here today is an offence against the State, community and the sentence to be given should be deterrent and promote judicial trust,” Gichuhi said.

The prosecution further reminded the court that it remained the ultimate decision-maker and was required to act within the Constitution and the law.

The State also addressed the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Muruatetu, which declared the mandatory nature of the death sentence for murder unconstitutional.

Gichuhi said the DPP was aware of the decision and its implications on sentencing, but urged the court to consider the seriousness of the offence and the circumstances in which Sharon was killed.

“The seriousness of this offence before you, we submit as the prosecution, that we as a republic stand in the place of the deceased and request for justice,” she submitted.

She asked the court to impose a sentence that reflects justice, public interest and the gravity of the offence.

In the case, the court convicted Obado, Oyamo and Obiero on July 23 after Justice Githua found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court found that the three acted jointly, with each playing a distinct role in the events leading to Sharon’s death.

Sharon, a Rongo University student, was killed in September 2018 while she was pregnant.

The case attracted national attention and lasted about eight years before the July 2026 conviction.

Following the conviction, the court cancelled the three convicts’ bond terms and ordered that pre-sentencing and victim-impact reports be prepared before mitigation and sentencing.

The sentencing hearing continues before Justice Githua.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Sharon Otieno Murder Okoth Obado Okoth Obado Sentencing DPP Renson Ingonga
.

Latest Stories

Kenya seek to impress at World Boxing Championships
Kenya seek to impress at World Boxing Championships
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
52 mins ago
European lender unveils Sh12.9bn facility to boost Kenya trade finance
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Ruto may be Orange party's lifeline and its undertaker
Opinion
By Odhiambo Odhiambo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's fall guy: Why Uhuru is sending shivers down Ruto's spine
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Ruto's fall guy: Why Uhuru is sending shivers down Ruto's spine
Jilted man fails to secure dowry refund in court
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
Jilted man fails to secure dowry refund in court
Half world's Migratory birds on decline, Kenya at the crossroads
By Caroline Chebet 1 hr ago
Half world's Migratory birds on decline, Kenya at the crossroads
Sidelining Uhuru and Jubilee's fate after his exit
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Sidelining Uhuru and Jubilee's fate after his exit
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved