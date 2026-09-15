Jeff Mwathi fell from 10th floor but how he exited window remains mystery, court told

A crime scene officer has told an inquest that investigators could not establish whether interior designer Jeff Mwathi was pushed, jumped or forced through a 10th-floor window at DJ Fatxo’s apartment.
Chief Inspector Francis Kieti told Milimani Principal Magistrate Teresia Nyangena yesterday that while his reconstruction established that Mwathi exited through a window at Redwood Apartments in Roysambu, the circumstances preceding his fall remained unclear.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…