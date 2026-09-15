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Jeff Mwathi fell from 10th floor but how he exited window remains mystery, court told

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 15, 2026
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Jeff Mwathi fell from 10th floor but how he exited window remains mystery, court told.[Courtesy]

A crime scene officer has told an inquest that investigators could not establish whether interior designer Jeff Mwathi was pushed, jumped or forced through a 10th-floor window at DJ Fatxo’s apartment. 

Chief Inspector Francis Kieti told Milimani Principal Magistrate Teresia Nyangena yesterday that while his reconstruction established that Mwathi exited through a window at Redwood Apartments in Roysambu, the circumstances preceding his fall remained unclear.

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