Jeff Mwathi fell from 10th floor but how he exited window remains mystery, court told.[Courtesy]

A crime scene officer has told an inquest that investigators could not establish whether interior designer Jeff Mwathi was pushed, jumped or forced through a 10th-floor window at DJ Fatxo’s apartment.

Chief Inspector Francis Kieti told Milimani Principal Magistrate Teresia Nyangena yesterday that while his reconstruction established that Mwathi exited through a window at Redwood Apartments in Roysambu, the circumstances preceding his fall remained unclear.