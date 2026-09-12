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Police kill armed robber in Dandora shootout

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Sep. 12, 2026
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Police kill armed robber in Dandora shootout. [NPS]

A suspected robber died in a shootout with police in Dandora on Friday after his gang opened fire on officers responding to a robbery report.

Officers from Dandora Police Station rushed to Councillor Opundo Road after members of the public reported that several armed men were robbing people in the area, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

The suspects drew firearms and opened fire on the officers as they arrived at the scene, according to the DCI. The officers returned fire, killing one suspect while two others escaped.

"One of the suspects sustained a fatal gunshot wound, while the other two fled towards the railway line," the DCI said in a statement.

Officers recovered a pistol, three mobile phones and an identification card at the scene.

The DCI has launched investigations and stepped up efforts to trace and arrest the two suspects who fled.

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