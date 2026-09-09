Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Witness narrate how Kwa Bi Nzaro massacre was discovered

By Kelvin Karani | Sep. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Detectives exhume bodies from mass graves near Kwa Bi Nzaro village in Kilifi County. [File, Standard]

At least five shallow graves and several human skeletons were found in the homestead of Ms Shallyne Anindo, one of the alleged masterminds of the Kwa Bi Nzaro massacre in Malindi, Kilifi County.

The witness, Gona Charo, recounted how the homestead of Ms Anindo was searched by police officers, where the shocking graves containing human skeletons were found.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kwa Bi Nzaro Massacre Shallyne Anindo Pastor Paul Mackenzie Malindi Massacre
.

Latest Stories

Doctors haunted by patients they could not save as nurses strike ends
Doctors haunted by patients they could not save as nurses strike ends
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Gachagua, Nyoro reignite battle for political control of Mt Kenya ahead of 2027
Politics
By Ndungu Gachane
1 hr ago
Selective justice: Siaya arrests raise queries on editor abduction probe
Crime and Justice
By Isaiah Gwengi and Patrick Kibet
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

43 days of pain as nurses strike leaves 522 dead
By Stacy Atieno and Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
43 days of pain as nurses strike leaves 522 dead
Most Kenyans reject Broad-Based Government, say country on wrong path
By Patrick Kibet 1 hr ago
Most Kenyans reject Broad-Based Government, say country on wrong path
Selective justice: Siaya arrests raise queries on editor abduction probe
By Isaiah Gwengi and Patrick Kibet 1 hr ago
Selective justice: Siaya arrests raise queries on editor abduction probe
UDA, ODM bag lion's share of Sh1.4bn political parties fund
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
UDA, ODM bag lion's share of Sh1.4bn political parties fund
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved