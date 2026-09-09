Witness narrate how Kwa Bi Nzaro massacre was discovered

Detectives exhume bodies from mass graves near Kwa Bi Nzaro village in Kilifi County. [File, Standard]

At least five shallow graves and several human skeletons were found in the homestead of Ms Shallyne Anindo, one of the alleged masterminds of the Kwa Bi Nzaro massacre in Malindi, Kilifi County.

The witness, Gona Charo, recounted how the homestead of Ms Anindo was searched by police officers, where the shocking graves containing human skeletons were found.