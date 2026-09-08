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Boda boda rider arrested over attempted abduction of university student

By Philip Muasya | Sep. 8, 2026
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A middle-aged boda boda operator will be arraigned before the Kitui Law Courts on Wednesday over the attempted abduction of a third year university student.

The suspect, who is in custody at Itoleka Police Station in Kitui County, is accused of allegedly attempting to abduct the 21-year-old female student in Kitui town on Sunday afternoon.

The nursing student at South Eastern Kenya University - Kitui town campus said she boarded the boda boda near Naivas Supermarket and asked the rider to drop her in Majengo.

However, the rider allegedly sped past her destination.

“I shouted and asked where he was taking me, but he ignored me and continued speeding off,” claimed the student.

She said the rider sped for several kilometres before they encountered traffic police officers manning a roadblock.

It was at that point that she decided to jump off the moving motorcycle in an attempt to save her life.

“I jumped off and fell on the ground, but he sped off,” she said.

The police officers came to her rescue and escorted her to Itoleka Police Station, where the matter was booked under OB number 08/06/09/2026.

The student recorded a statement and was issued with a P3 form, which she used to seek treatment at Kitui County Referral Hospital (KCRH).

The rider was later arrested and detained at the police station.

Hospital records indicate that the student sustained injuries to her hands, waist and left shoulder, which were consistent with a fall from a moving motorcycle.

Kelvin Kivala, the county chairman of the Bodaboda Association, regretted the incident and cautioned riders against engaging in criminal activities.

“That is an isolated case. We have never heard of our members attempting to abduct customers. However, I want to plead with them to continue operating within the law,” Kivala said.

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Related Topics

Attempted Abduction Kitui Law Courts Kitui County South Eastern Kenya University
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