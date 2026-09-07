Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Jimmy Wanjigi faults Ruto's directive on foreigners

By Fred Kagonye | Sep. 7, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Safina Party Leader Jimmy Wanjigi. [File, Standard]

Safina Party Leader Jimmy Wanjigi has criticised President William Ruto’s directive on foreigners living in Kenya saying it was a cover up for his economic blunders.

He described Ruto’s move as reckless and irresponsible which he said had caused unnecessary xenophobic outrage against Kenya’s neighbours.

“Ruto has created this mess in the first place. He is on public record directing issuance of official documentation without adequate vetting and verification. This is foreign policy spectacular failure,” said Wanjigi.

According to the Safina leader Ruto was trying to find a scapegoat for economic failures by his government.

“Foreigners have become his fall guys to blame for his disastrous economic experiment causing untold suffering to Kenyans.”

He said that the East African Community (EAC) Treaty Common Market Protocol guarantees the free movement of people, labor, services, and goods across member states to build a single integrated market.

He added that Article 104 of the treaty require States to ensure smooth movement of persons, labor, services, and rights of residence.

“The ongoing crackdown on immigrants and foreign nationals specifically from the EAC region residing within our borders must be undertaken within the framework of the Constitution of Kenya, the EAC Treaty and its attendant protocols, as well as applicable international law and treaties protecting the rights of migrant workers and human beings in toto,” said Wanjigi.

He said that Kenya, which is an EAC member, should uphold its constitutional and international obligations while enforcing the immigration laws.

According to Wanjigi, the country must also remain conscious of the fact that many of our own brothers and sisters live, work, own property, and conduct businesses in other jurisdictions across the region and beyond.

“Our approach to immigration must therefore be lawful, humane, non-discriminatory and consistent with the principles of reciprocity, regional integration, human dignity and respect for fundamental rights and freedoms."

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ruto's directive on foreigners Jimmy Wanjigi Xenophobia attacks in kenya
.

Latest Stories

House team questions millions public schools pay to KESSHA
House team questions millions public schools pay to KESSHA
National
By Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
Fear grips foreign traders as Ruto directive triggers closures, threats
National
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
Doctors' union threatens to join nurses' strike as it enters 43rd day
National
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fear grips foreign traders as Ruto directive triggers closures, threats
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Fear grips foreign traders as Ruto directive triggers closures, threats
House team questions millions public schools pay to KESSHA
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
House team questions millions public schools pay to KESSHA
Doctors' union threatens to join nurses' strike as it enters 43rd day
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Doctors' union threatens to join nurses' strike as it enters 43rd day
How a 'ghost' plaintiff and forged orders gave away Miwani estate
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
How a 'ghost' plaintiff and forged orders gave away Miwani estate
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved