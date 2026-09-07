Jimmy Wanjigi faults Ruto's directive on foreigners

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Safina Party Leader Jimmy Wanjigi. [File, Standard]

Safina Party Leader Jimmy Wanjigi has criticised President William Ruto’s directive on foreigners living in Kenya saying it was a cover up for his economic blunders.

He described Ruto’s move as reckless and irresponsible which he said had caused unnecessary xenophobic outrage against Kenya’s neighbours.

“Ruto has created this mess in the first place. He is on public record directing issuance of official documentation without adequate vetting and verification. This is foreign policy spectacular failure,” said Wanjigi.

According to the Safina leader Ruto was trying to find a scapegoat for economic failures by his government.

“Foreigners have become his fall guys to blame for his disastrous economic experiment causing untold suffering to Kenyans.”

He said that the East African Community (EAC) Treaty Common Market Protocol guarantees the free movement of people, labor, services, and goods across member states to build a single integrated market.

He added that Article 104 of the treaty require States to ensure smooth movement of persons, labor, services, and rights of residence.

“The ongoing crackdown on immigrants and foreign nationals specifically from the EAC region residing within our borders must be undertaken within the framework of the Constitution of Kenya, the EAC Treaty and its attendant protocols, as well as applicable international law and treaties protecting the rights of migrant workers and human beings in toto,” said Wanjigi.

He said that Kenya, which is an EAC member, should uphold its constitutional and international obligations while enforcing the immigration laws.

According to Wanjigi, the country must also remain conscious of the fact that many of our own brothers and sisters live, work, own property, and conduct businesses in other jurisdictions across the region and beyond.

“Our approach to immigration must therefore be lawful, humane, non-discriminatory and consistent with the principles of reciprocity, regional integration, human dignity and respect for fundamental rights and freedoms."