Key CCTV cameras were offline when Rex Masai was killed

Details have emerged that key CCTV cameras in Nairobi’s Central Business District, including one along Mama Ngina Street, were offline when Rex Masai was killed during the June 2024 Gen Z protests.
The revelation has raised fresh questions over the availability of crucial surveillance footage that could have helped investigators piece together events surrounding the fatal shooting of the 29-year-old.
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