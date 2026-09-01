Key CCTV cameras were offline when Rex Masai was killed

The late Rex Masai who was killed during the June 2024 Gen protests in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Details have emerged that key CCTV cameras in Nairobi’s Central Business District, including one along Mama Ngina Street, were offline when Rex Masai was killed during the June 2024 Gen Z protests.

The revelation has raised fresh questions over the availability of crucial surveillance footage that could have helped investigators piece together events surrounding the fatal shooting of the 29-year-old.