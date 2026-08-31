Police officer allegedly shoots woman dead near Eldoret State Lodge

Audio By Vocalize

A police constable has allegedly shot dead a woman at an officers' bar near Eldoret State Lodge.

According to a police incident report, Constable Nathan Kirwa, allegedly opened fire on Doris Murei, 45, at around 5pm on Sunday, killing her at the heavily guarded State Lodge.

“The deceased was at the General Service Unit (GSU) mess compound drinking when they differed with PC Nathan Kirwa,” the report states.

Police officers who visited the scene recovered seven spent cartridges, a car, and a rifle holster believed to belong to the suspect.

“The suspect escaped after the incident and remains at large,” the report states.

The body was removed to Eldoret Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem, as police launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Sources at the nearby Eldoret Club said they heard gunshots from the bar, which is mainly patronised by police officers guarding the State Lodge, minutes before 6pm.

A few moments after the gunshots, a man holding a pistol ran across the Eldoret Club golf course towards Sukunanga Police Station, witnesses at the club said.

The sources said club security guards attempted to arrest the fleeing suspect but were forced to retreat after he brandished a pistol, causing panic among club members.

“The fleeing man was wearing blue jeans and a white jacket. He ran towards Sukunanga Police Station, which is located near the golf club,” the source said.

Police officers familiar with the incident said that Kirwa found the woman — believed to be his wife — partying with another man at the State Lodge bar and opened fire following a brief confrontation.

Police have yet to confirm whether the officer and the woman were in a relationship.

Efforts to reach Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Wilberforce Sicharani were unsuccessful.

However, a police source involved in the investigation revealed that the suspect found Ms Murei drinking with another man, whose identity remains unknown.

More updates to follow…