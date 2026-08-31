Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Police officer allegedly shoots woman dead near Eldoret State Lodge

By Stephen Rutto | Aug. 31, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A police constable has allegedly shot dead a woman at an officers' bar near Eldoret State Lodge.

According to a police incident report, Constable Nathan Kirwa, allegedly opened fire on Doris Murei, 45, at around 5pm on Sunday, killing her at the heavily guarded State Lodge.

“The deceased was at the General Service Unit (GSU) mess compound drinking when they differed with PC Nathan Kirwa,” the report states.

Police officers who visited the scene recovered seven spent cartridges, a car, and a rifle holster believed to belong to the suspect.

“The suspect escaped after the incident and remains at large,” the report states.

The body was removed to Eldoret Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem, as police launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Sources at the nearby Eldoret Club said they heard gunshots from the bar, which is mainly patronised by police officers guarding the State Lodge, minutes before 6pm.

A few moments after the gunshots, a man holding a pistol ran across the Eldoret Club golf course towards Sukunanga Police Station, witnesses at the club said.

The sources said club security guards attempted to arrest the fleeing suspect but were forced to retreat after he brandished a pistol, causing panic among club members.

“The fleeing man was wearing blue jeans and a white jacket. He ran towards Sukunanga Police Station, which is located near the golf club,” the source said.

Police officers familiar with the incident said that Kirwa found the woman — believed to be his wife — partying with another man at the State Lodge bar and opened fire following a brief confrontation.

Police have yet to confirm whether the officer and the woman were in a relationship.

Efforts to reach Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Wilberforce Sicharani were unsuccessful.

However, a police source involved in the investigation revealed that the suspect found Ms Murei drinking with another man, whose identity remains unknown.

More updates to follow…

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Police Shoots Woman Eldoret State Lodge Eldoret GSU Mess Eldoret Club
.

Latest Stories

Humanoid robots show China's ingenuity beyond games
Humanoid robots show China's ingenuity beyond games
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
5 hrs ago
Maraga Report: Police independence lacking
National
By Hudson Gumbihi
5 hrs ago
Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder
National
By Julius Chepkwony
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Maraga Report: Police independence lacking
By Hudson Gumbihi 5 hrs ago
Maraga Report: Police independence lacking
Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder
By Julius Chepkwony 5 hrs ago
Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder
Personalised cancer vaccine cuts melanoma recurrence risk in trial
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Personalised cancer vaccine cuts melanoma recurrence risk in trial
Why nurses strike is far from over
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Why nurses strike is far from over
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved