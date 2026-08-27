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Two arrested as NACADA seizes 868 counterfeit alcoholic drinks in Eastleigh

By Juliet Omelo | Aug. 27, 2026
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Two suspects have been arrested and 868 assorted alcoholic beverages seized in Nairobi’s Eastleigh

Two suspects have been arrested and 868 assorted alcoholic beverages seized in Nairobi’s Eastleigh in the latest National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) crackdown.

The crackdown led by a multi-agency team on Wednesday dealt a heavy blow to counterfeit alcohol distributors operating at Section 3 of 18th Street.

In a statement, the agency said the multi-agency team, comprising officers from NACADA, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), and the National Police Service, apprehended a distributor and a retailer for selling a large consignment of alcoholic drinks bearing fake KRA stamps, uncustomed beers from Defence Forces Canteen Organization (DEFCO) stores, and several expired and counterfeit products.

All the seized items have been taken for analysis, while the two suspects were booked at Jogoo Road Police Station.

This operation forms part of ongoing intelligence-led enforcement activities across the country, driven by growing public alarm over the proliferation of counterfeit and fake alcoholic beverages.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa reaffirmed the Authority's leadership in the fight, stating that the multi-agency approach is yielding tangible results.

"NACADA is leading a multi-agency team carrying out intelligence-led operations across the country in the wake of heightened public concern over the manufacture, distribution, sale, and consumption of counterfeit and fake alcoholic drinks," said Omerikwa, adding, "We have put all manufacturers and alcohol dispensing outlets on notice against engaging in unlawful practices which are not only unethical but pose serious health risks to Kenyans."

The Eastleigh operation underscores NACADA's commitment to rooting out the dangerous trade that has been linked to numerous health complications and even deaths in recent months.

Omerikwa warned that counterfeit alcoholic drinks often contain toxic substances such as methanol, which can cause blindness, organ failure, and death.

"We shall not relent in our pursuit of those who prioritise profits over the lives of Kenyans. This operation is a clear message that NACADA, working with our partners, will not tolerate the sale of illicit and counterfeit alcohol," he said.

While reaffirming that the crackdown continues across the country, with more operations planned in other high-risk areas, the agency called on members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious outlets or products to the nearest NACADA offices or through its free helpline.

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