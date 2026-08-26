Why Karen's Sh8 billion land tussle is headed to Supreme Court

A long-running Sh8 billion Karen land dispute heads to the Supreme Court amid competing ownership and succession claims. [File, Standard]

The battle over Sh8 billion land at Karen, pitting Muchanga Investments, a company incorporated by former Vice President Moody Awori, his wife and former President Jomo Kenyatta’s lawyer Francis Da Gama Rose and Telesource.com, Habenga Holdings Limited, Jina Enterprises, John Mugo Kamau, and former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner Joseph Kange’the’s widow Carmelina Ngami, is headed to the Supreme Court.

This comes as a mystery man moved to the Family Court, claiming he was the nephew of Arnold Bradley, the owner of the property.