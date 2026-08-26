President Ruto to unveil new police uniform on Friday

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President William Ruto at a past event. [PCS]

President William Ruto is set to unveil a new police uniform on Friday as more than 6,000 police constables graduate from the National Police College in Kiganjo, Nyeri County, with the new attire expected to boost officers’ morale and improve service delivery.

The new uniform will first be worn by the graduating officers before being gradually introduced to other General Duty officers in the Kenya Police Service (KPS), Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said on Tuesday.

Kanja spoke at Kiganjo during the recruits’ final full-dress rehearsal ahead of Friday’s passing-out parade, where he assessed their preparedness for deployment.

The new attire follows recommendations from a 2023 public participation exercise in which police officers rejected the current deep-blue uniform.

“We have been using the blue, the deep blue one, so we have just reverted back to the one that was agreed upon,” Kanja said.

“I must note that on Monday, I will also be in that one.”

The Inspector General said the new uniform was designed to conform to the needs of officers and would contribute to improved morale.

“In the next few coming weeks, we should see the new uniform that was approved sometimes back and I think this is also going to be a force multiplier,” he said.

While General Duty officers under the Kenya Police Service will gradually adopt the new uniform, officers in the Administration Wing and the General Service Unit (GSU) will retain their current uniforms.

Kanja said the change was expected not only to improve the appearance of officers but also their morale and, ultimately, service delivery.

The recruits have completed their training at Kiganjo and are now preparing to join the National Police Service at a critical period, with the country heading towards the 2027 General Election.

Ruto is expected to grace the occasion in Nyeri county after recently missing the pass-out if Kenya Prisons Service graduates in their Ruiru campus.

The event was instead attended by his deputy Kithure Kindiki and Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen among other leaders.

After the KPS graduation, the next in line will be the pass-out of General Service Unit recruits and their Administration Police counterparts.

The pass-out now adds on to the police numbers by at least nine thousand after the country went for three consecutive years without conducting a recruitment exercise.

Kanja while addressing the press said that the new graduates will help in policing the county as it heads to the 2027 elections.