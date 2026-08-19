Blame game over Homa Bay violence

Youths engage at Nyandiwa shopping centre after goons stoned the Linda Mwananchi convoy ahead of rallies in Homa Bay. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has now demanded that the police thoroughly investigate the chaos witnessed in Homa Bay before and warned against dragging innocent people into the chaos.

This came amid the growing back and forth from different quarters on what led to the violence reported during the Linda Mwananchi rally on Sunday.